Rolls Royce seized from Dhaka for evading duty 

NBR

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 04:49 pm

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate has seized a brand new Rolls Royce from the capital's Baridhara area, thwarting an attempt to evade import duty of Tk24 crore.

Importer Z&Z Intimates Limited, an apparel company in Chattogram EPZ, illegally transported the car to the managing director's house without clearing the import duty, said the intelligence directorate in a statement on Wednesday (7 July).

The duty for the 6,750 CC car would amount to Tk24 crore, according to the customs.

