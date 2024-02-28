Revenue earnings till January were over Tk1.97 lakh crore: FM tells JS

NBR

BSS
28 February, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 07:17 pm

Related News

Revenue earnings till January were over Tk1.97 lakh crore: FM tells JS

The accumulated stamp duty earnings till December 2023 during the current 2023-2024 fiscal was Tk1,626 crore, the minister told the parliament.

BSS
28 February, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 07:17 pm
A file photo of Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali. Photo: Collected

The country earned a total of Tk1.97 lakh crore in revenue till January of the ongoing fiscal year 2023-34 (Fy23), Finance Minister Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali said today (28 February).

"The country's revenue earning till January 2024 during the current 2023-2024 fiscals was Tk1,97,839.12 crore", he said while responding to a query raised by treasury bench lawmaker M Abdul Latif of Chattogram-11 at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

While the accumulated stamp duty earnings till December 2023 during the current 2023-2024 fiscal was Tk1,626 crore, the minister told the parliament.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

To increase the revenue earnings, the government has taken various steps including formulation of the Income Tax Act 2023 in Bangla, simplifying income tax through E-return and initiatives have been taken to formulate the Stamp Act, 2023 in Bangla.

In addition to this, the government has made tax payments easier online through A-Chalan, rocket, Nagad, bikash and Sonali Bank E-payment.

Apart from these, Proof of Submission of Return (PSR) has been made compulsory for 41 services. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / revenue / FY23

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

11h | Pursuit
Many households, which once lived independently, are now compelled to sublet a portion of their flats to alleviate the financial strain of rent. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Growing sublets paint a grim picture of the state of middle class

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

1d | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

3h | Videos
Barca-Real ahead in jersey sales

Barca-Real ahead in jersey sales

2h | Videos
Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

5h | Videos
Trump warns the market will crash if he loses

Trump warns the market will crash if he loses

4h | Videos