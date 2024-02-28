Revenue earnings till January were over Tk1.97 lakh crore: FM tells JS

The country earned a total of Tk1.97 lakh crore in revenue till January of the ongoing fiscal year 2023-34 (Fy23), Finance Minister Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali said today (28 February).

"The country's revenue earning till January 2024 during the current 2023-2024 fiscals was Tk1,97,839.12 crore", he said while responding to a query raised by treasury bench lawmaker M Abdul Latif of Chattogram-11 at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

While the accumulated stamp duty earnings till December 2023 during the current 2023-2024 fiscal was Tk1,626 crore, the minister told the parliament.

To increase the revenue earnings, the government has taken various steps including formulation of the Income Tax Act 2023 in Bangla, simplifying income tax through E-return and initiatives have been taken to formulate the Stamp Act, 2023 in Bangla.

In addition to this, the government has made tax payments easier online through A-Chalan, rocket, Nagad, bikash and Sonali Bank E-payment.

Apart from these, Proof of Submission of Return (PSR) has been made compulsory for 41 services.