Revenue collection falls in first quarter of current fiscal

The revenue collection of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) suffered in the first three months of the current 2024-25 fiscal.

The total collection in this period, the first quarter or Q1, saw a 6.1% fall compared to the same tenure of the last fiscal.

According to the data released by the revenue collecting authority, the total revenue collection target for the first three months of the fiscal (July-September) was Tk96,499.90 crore, but it managed to collect Tk70,902.90 crore. In the last fiscal, the corresponding amount was Tk75,487.70 crore.

According to the data, the revenue collection target for September was Tk39,324 crore. But NBR managed to collect only Tk29,002.68 crore.

