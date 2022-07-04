Reduced vat facility for edible oil extended till September

NBR

TBS Report
04 July, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 09:37 pm

Related News

Reduced vat facility for edible oil extended till September

The facility will take effect on 1 July and end on 30 September

TBS Report
04 July, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 09:37 pm
Reduced vat facility for edible oil extended till September

The government has reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on edible oil imports and increased the benefits of VAT exemption on local production and sales by three more months.

The Internal Resources Division of the Ministry of Finance announced the extension in a statutory regulatory order (SRO) issued on Monday.

The VAT facility takes effect on 1 July and ends on 30 September.

To cope with rising edible oil prices in the global market, the government reduced VAT on edible oil in March by another SRO, which ended on 30 June.

The decision to continue the same VAT facility for three more months comes four days after the first SRO expired.

Earlier, VAT on edible oil was 15% at the import stage, 15% at the local refinery and 5% at the trading stage. At present, only 5% VAT has to be paid on edible oil at the import stage.

Economy / Top News

edible oil / vat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

11h | Panorama
Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito. Sketch: TBS

'The game-changing projects are in line with the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt initiative'

13h | Panorama
A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

1d | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

2h | Videos
Export products to get diversified

Export products to get diversified

3h | Videos
Horrible routes of human trafficking

Horrible routes of human trafficking

4h | Videos
Why Mbappe cheated Real Madrid

Why Mbappe cheated Real Madrid

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation