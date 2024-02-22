Recruiting people with disabilities: Advocates call for imposing addtl tax for disobeying govt directives

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 09:50 pm

They also demanded an additional 5% supplementary duty on tobacco companies from FY24, and to use that money for the welfare of individuals with disabilities.

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 09:50 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Rights activists have called on the National Board of Revenue to impose additional taxes on businesses for failing to comply with government directives on recruiting individuals with disabilities.

The collected additional tax should be spent on the welfare of the people with disabilities, the Bangladesh Society for the Change and Advocacy Nexus (B-scan), an organisation working for the special group, told NBR during a pre-budget meeting today (22 February).

The organisation also sought an additional 5% supplementary duty on tobacco companies from the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25 (FY24) and use that money for the welfare of individuals with disabilities.

As per government rules, currently, an organisation enjoys a 3% tax rebate if people with disabilities account for 2% of its total workforce.

However, most organisations are not complying with the quota for hiring people with disabilities, said Iftekhar Mahmud, director of B-scan, an organisation working on the rights of the people with disabilities.

"If the regulation is properly implemented, companies will be forced to hire people with disabilities," he told The Business Standard after the meeting at NBR headquarters in Agargaon of the capital.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem and other senior officials of the revenue board were present on the occasion.

 

