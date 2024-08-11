Protests demanding removal of NBR chairman continue

NBR

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 02:29 pm

Related News

Protests demanding removal of NBR chairman continue

The protesters warned that if the NBR chairman is not removed, he will not be allowed to enter the Revenue Building

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 02:29 pm
Third and fourth-grade officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) protest in front of the Revenue Building in Dhaka&#039;s Agargaon on Sunday, 11 August 2024. Photo: TBS
Third and fourth-grade officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) protest in front of the Revenue Building in Dhaka's Agargaon on Sunday, 11 August 2024. Photo: TBS

The third and fourth-grade employees continued protesting in front of the Revenue Building in Agargaon today (11 August), demanding the removal of Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, the chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), and several officers from the board's administration. 

During this time, they warned that if the NBR chairman is not removed, he will not be allowed to enter the Revenue Building.

Since last Wednesday (7 August), a section of NBR officials have been protesting, demanding the resignation or removal of the NBR chairman. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On Thursday (8 August), customs and tax officials announced they would communicate their demands to the interim government adviser. 

In separate press releases, they demanded the appointment of their senior officers in place of the administration cadres at NBR.

However, the third and fourth-grade employees have been demanding the resignation or removal of the chairman.

"The NBR chairman will no longer be allowed to enter the Revenue Building," said Shahidul Islam, the former president of the NBR's third-grade employee union, during a human chain in front of the NBR building.

At this time, he demanded the removal of the chairman and several officers closely associated with him in the administration cadre, who had long been deprived of promotions.

Meanwhile, due to the low presence of officers and the employees' protest demonstrations, overall revenue collection and administrative activities became very slow at NBR, said some officials.

Top News

National Board of Revenue (NBR) / protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

2h | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

5h | Features
These chhatras (students) showed their courage to overthrow a regime infamous for authoritarianism, corruption, nepotism and politicisation of every institution. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

What is the future of the new generation who built their present?

7h | Panorama
Nusrat Tabassum led the protest from the front at Dhaka University on 16 July. Photo: Courtesy

Nusrat Tabassum: 'I want to be the voice of the masses'

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Hasina blamed the United States for the ouster

Sheikh Hasina blamed the United States for the ouster

1h | Videos
Kamala Harris reassured pro-Palestinian protesters

Kamala Harris reassured pro-Palestinian protesters

3h | Videos
Syed Refaat Ahmed appointed as Chief Justice

Syed Refaat Ahmed appointed as Chief Justice

4h | Videos
Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

19h | Videos