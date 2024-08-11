Protests demanding removal of NBR chairman continue

Third and fourth-grade officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) protest in front of the Revenue Building in Dhaka's Agargaon on Sunday, 11 August 2024. Photo: TBS

The third and fourth-grade employees continued protesting in front of the Revenue Building in Agargaon today (11 August), demanding the removal of Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, the chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), and several officers from the board's administration.

During this time, they warned that if the NBR chairman is not removed, he will not be allowed to enter the Revenue Building.

Since last Wednesday (7 August), a section of NBR officials have been protesting, demanding the resignation or removal of the NBR chairman.

On Thursday (8 August), customs and tax officials announced they would communicate their demands to the interim government adviser.

In separate press releases, they demanded the appointment of their senior officers in place of the administration cadres at NBR.

However, the third and fourth-grade employees have been demanding the resignation or removal of the chairman.

"The NBR chairman will no longer be allowed to enter the Revenue Building," said Shahidul Islam, the former president of the NBR's third-grade employee union, during a human chain in front of the NBR building.

At this time, he demanded the removal of the chairman and several officers closely associated with him in the administration cadre, who had long been deprived of promotions.

Meanwhile, due to the low presence of officers and the employees' protest demonstrations, overall revenue collection and administrative activities became very slow at NBR, said some officials.