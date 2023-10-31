Political unrest could impact revenue collection: NBR chairman

Political unrest in the country can affect revenue collection, National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said today.

"This is an election year, there is a dollar crisis, imports are going down and businesses are not doing well. Therefore, achieving the revenue target is a big challenge," he said at a press conference held on the occasion of Income Tax Information and Service Month on Tuesday (31 October).

Responding to a question that businessmen not being able to reach the NBR chairman, he said, "Who said I am not reachable? Come and see how many people I attend to."

"If everyone keeps coming to me with special requests, then when will I do other work for NBR?" he asked.

During the press conference, declaring November as income tax service month, Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem highlighted the various initiatives of NBR in collecting of tax colelction.

"If anyone has a specific complaint, then they should make it known," he added.

He also said, "Some people come with a transfer request. I will not cater to those."

Incidentally, the business leaders have been complaining in various formal and informal forums that the NBR chairman is not reachable.

Senior NBR officials were present at the press conference.