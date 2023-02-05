PM Hasina inaugurates newly constructed Revenue Building, kicks-off first-ever revenue conference

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the newly constructed 12-story National Board of Revenue (NBR) building at Agargaon, Dhaka, today.

She unveiled its plaque during the inauguration. Afterwards, she toured the different sections of the building.

Senior Secretary of Internal Resources Division and NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, as well as Member Dr Abdul Mannan Shikder, were present.

The NBR has received a new, modern establishment equipped with all the latest facilities after 50 years of operation, following the opening of the new building.

The Public Works Department constructed the state-of-the-art building at a cost of Taka 412 crore.

The building includes an eco-friendly air conditioning system, eight elevators, a 510-seat hall, an archive, a library, a record room, a data processing center, and server space.

Additionally, it features a computer lab, training center, generator, building management system, security system, facilities for physically challenged and senior citizens, cafeteria, daycare center, media center, and prayer rooms.

Each floor has 46,000 square feet of space, making it the largest floor space among all buildings in Bangladesh.

Several units, including the Large Taxpayers Units (LTU) under VAT and the Income Tax wing of NBR, have already started relocating to the new building.

The Tax Appellate Tribunal started operating from the building on 1 January 2023. According to official sources, all relocations are expected to be completed by mid-February, and the NBR is set to fully operate from the new building starting 1 March 2023.

The premier also inaugurated a two-day revenue conference-2023, the first of its kind in the country, aimed at developing the country's revenue management system.

A video documentary on the activities of the NBR was screened on the occasion at a function held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

Three seminars on value-added tax (VAT), customs and income tax will be held marking the conference.

There will be information booths on these issues to let the people know more about VAT, customs and income tax. At the same time, awareness about online services will also increase.