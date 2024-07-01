Only 17 startups register to NBR's sandbox for tax benefit 

Surprisingly, only 17 startups, out of hundreds of eligible firms, have applied for the tax benefits offered through the Startup Sandbox; the rest missing the deadline of 30 June for registration.

People associated with the industry said some 300 to 500 firms were eligible but a complete lack of awareness across the sector was to be blamed for the lacklustre response.

Startups, who now regret missing the opportunity, are seeking an extension of the deadline.

Industry experts said startups that have registered to the sandbox will see a significant difference in tax bills, as it would reduce the minimum tax on turnover by one-sixth.

The minimum tax of 0.6% on turnover will drop to 0.1% for the sandbox-registered ones.

Also, the sandbox lets registered startups carry forward their losses for 9 years, which is only 6 years for other firms. The longer losses are allowed to be carried forward in tax returns, the more ease firms enjoy.

According to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), Chamak Solutions, Delivery Tiger, Instasure, Get-Aid, Fabric Lagbe, Med Easy, Med Box, Pulse Tech, Cyber Aeronautycs, Grit Technologies, Sasthya Seba, Dhaka Cast, Parents Care, Sokrio Technologies, Drip Irrigation and Biomafy Ltd were the few startups that applied for the benefits offered to young startups.

"Having no in-house tax expertise, we were unaware about the tax benefits offered under the sandbox registration," said Kishwar Hashemee, co-founder and CEO of an embedded finance startup Mitro which was eligible for registration.

"The case is similar for most of our peer startups," he said, adding that regretful firms are now seeking an extension of the deadline.

Chartered Accountant Snehasish Barua, a director at SMAC Advisory Services Ltd, told TBS that the tax benefit is not small-scale at all and that one should ignore it.

Finance Act 2023 offered the opportunity for sandbox registration with the NBR and avail the benefits offered.

According to Barua, startup companies incorporated after 30 June 2017, that were not part of any amalgamation or demerger scheme, and had an annual turnover of less than Tk100 crore, could have applied for the sandbox registration by 30 June this year.

Startups incorporated after 30 June 2023 will have to apply by 30 June of the next fiscal year following their incorporation.

The NBR needs firms to be engaged in innovation, development, distribution or commercialisation of new product, process or service operated through technology or intellectual property to be treated as startups.

Sandbox-registered startups incorporated between 1 July 2017 to 30 June 2023 will get the tax benefits for three years till 30 June 2027.

The younger ones, incorporated after 30 June 2023, will get the tax benefits for five years from the end of their incorporation.

"It is unfortunate that a lack of awareness left almost 300-500 eligible firms unrecognised at the tax office," said AKM Fahim Mashroor, a tech entrepreneur who founded the country's leading job portal BDjobs, e-commerce platform AjkerDeal and logistics startup Delivery Tiger.

"Among many of the young startup entrepreneurs, there is a misconception that their loss-making firms will not have to pay income taxes. This is because they are unaware of the minimum tax applicable for all firms," observes Mashroor who is also a former president of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services.

"During their maximum efforts to build a technology-enabled business at the early stage, many of them try to avoid the hassle of tax, waiting for the time when it has to be addressed," he added

"Tax compliance costs are high for young startups that mainly keep innovating despite a risk of failure," said Mitro's Hashemee, adding that tax-compliance should be made easier for them.

An awareness session organised by the government venture capital firm Startup Bangladesh in June helped the participating entrepreneurs' awareness about applying at the eleventh hour, said some of the participants.

Like Hashemee, Rajib Das, founder of logistics startup Loop Freight said, "We want and need another opportunity to register under the sandbox."