No tax fair this year; NBR will organise tax support service to ensure smooth returns

NBR

UNB
17 October, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 08:43 pm

Related News

No tax fair this year; NBR will organise tax support service to ensure smooth returns

UNB
17 October, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 08:43 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will organise a nationwide special support service at the tax zone office premises to help taxpayers submit their income tax returns from 1-30 November – stead of holding a tax fair this year. 

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmtul Muneem said the revenue board will provide a festive mood in the tax zones' office premises along with enough held desks to cooperate with people in submitting returns.

He said 649 tax circles of 31 tax regions will arrange the special support service so that tax submission-related necessary support could be made available for people.

The NBR head said their support centres will also help new taxpayers have e-TIN registration and re-registration.

On the website of each tax region, return forms, filling-out instructions, video tutorials, and other related documents will be made available, he said.

The revenue board has given some instructions to the tax offices such as each tax zone has its own website to be updated with information. Various income tax-related forms, circulars, return-filing guidelines, video tutorials, and other necessary information should be inserted on that website.

Tax zones will continue to promote the campaign through digital media to inform and aware people submitting tax returns.

Tax information services will be provided in the first two weeks of November by setting up return acceptance booths and help desks at the secretariat for government officials, officers club Dhaka University, and Dhaka Cantonment.

In the first week of December, an award ceremony will be held in the capital awarding the best taxpayers of the National Tax Card and Tax Zones of Dhaka.

Outside of Dhaka, 4 tax zones of Chattogram and all other tax zones under their own management will give district and city cooperation wise best taxpayer award through proper formalities.

Top News

NBR / Tax payment / Tax return

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

6h | Features
The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

9h | Habitat
Fish prices have increased sharply in local bazaars for the last several months. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Inside the 'fiery' fish market

11h | Panorama
'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

7h | TBS World
Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

9h | TBS World
The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

1d | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1d | TBS World