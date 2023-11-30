New income tax law has flaws, efforts are on to rectify it: NBR chairman

The new income tax law has some flaws but efforts are underway to rectify it, National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said today.

"All things cannot be taken care of at once. We have tried a lot, but there are some flaws in it. Efforts are underway to rectify it," he said at a seminar organised on the occasion of National Income Tax Day 2023 on Thursday (30 November).

He said the NBR expected 1 crore tax returns would be submitted this year.

"According to the latest survey by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the number of people able to pay taxes should be 7 lakh. At present, 35 million are paying taxes," the NBR chairman said.

"It is estimated there are three to three and a half crore people capable of paying taxes in the country. But he questions how true this is," he added.

Last year, 36 lakh tax returns were submitted. However, as of November 27 this year, this number is slightly more than 19 lakh.

In such a situation, NBR has extended two more months for individual taxpayers to file their returns after 30 November.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin l of Bangladesh was present as the chief guest in the seminar. NBR Member (Tax Policy) Shams Uddin Ahmed presented a keynote paper in the seminar. Deputy attorney general Samarendra Nath Biswas, NBR member Masud Sadiq, Syed abu Daud also spoke at the seminar.

The Income Tax Law 2023 came into effect on 22 June of this year. The law replaced the Income Tax Ordinance 1984, bringing curbs to the discretionary powers of the income tax officer.

The Income Tax Bill 2023 was passed in parliament on 18 June.

According to the law, the specific tax rate will rise to Tk6,000 for each square metre from the proposed Tk5,000 in buying more than 200 square metres of building spaces or apartments in posh areas such as Gulshan Model Town, Banani, Baridhara, Motijheel commercial area, and Dilkusha.

In the municipalities in district towns, the specific tax amount will go up to Tk800 from the proposed Tk700.

The new law also includes a condition that the NBR through a gazette notification will be able to amend any provision of the law except the one related to tax imposition or increase in the middle of the year.

The new law also brings some major changes based on the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Finance.

For instance, saving certificates will be counted as securities for taxpayers to get tax rebates and a 5% source tax will be deducted from its interest payment like other government securities, which will be treated as minimum tax. In the last fiscal, the source tax on savings certificates was 10%.

A company with a turnover of less than Tk3 crore will not have to submit their financial statement certified by a chartered accountant along with the return.

But a company with an annual turnover of over Tk3 crore will have to submit a financial statement.

Individual taxpayers are exempted from mandatory submission of wealth statements for foreign travel, except for treatment and performing religious activities such as hajj, according to the law.

As per the new law, company employees' incentive allowance will be counted as a prerequisite, which will be subject to employees' taxable income.

An individual with over Tk10 lakh in fixed deposit receipt (FDR) will have to file income tax returns and submit proof of return submission to the bank with which the FDR was opened.