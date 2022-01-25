Will take action over specific allegations against our officials: NBR chairman

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) would take action if it receives any specific allegation of harassment against revenue officials over value-added tax (VAT), customs, and income tax, said NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.

He made the remarks while speaking at a press conference held at the Revenue Building in the capital's Segunbagicha on Tuesday (25 January).

"They are complaining in their own platforms. Complain to us specifically. It is not that we do not have irregularities," the NBR chairman said referring to recent complaints from various business organisations about harassment by revenue officials.

"One or two of our officers may have made mistakes or acted irregularly, but file specific complaints and see if we take any actions or not," he said.

The press conference was organised to highlight the programs the NBR is taking to commemorate International Customs Day on Wednesday.

Senior NBR officials were present at the event.