Will take action over specific allegations against our officials: NBR chairman

NBR

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 12:57 pm

Related News

Will take action over specific allegations against our officials: NBR chairman

"One or two of our officers may have made mistakes or acted irregularly, but file specific complaints and see if we take any actions or not,” NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 12:57 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) would take action if it receives any specific allegation of harassment against revenue officials over value-added tax (VAT), customs, and income tax, said NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.

He made the remarks while speaking at a press conference held at the Revenue Building in the capital's Segunbagicha on Tuesday (25 January).

"They are complaining in their own platforms. Complain to us specifically. It is not that we do not have irregularities," the NBR chairman said referring to recent complaints from various business organisations about harassment by revenue officials.

"One or two of our officers may have made mistakes or acted irregularly, but file specific complaints and see if we take any actions or not," he said. 

The press conference was organised to highlight the programs the NBR is taking to commemorate International Customs Day on Wednesday.

Senior NBR officials were present at the event. 

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

National Board of Revenue (NBR) / vat / tax / harassment / income / business

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

‘There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh’

43m | Interviews
Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

21h | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

23h | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

18h | Videos
New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

18h | Videos
'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

18h | Videos
Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

5
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’