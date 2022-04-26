NBR sets Tk3.70 lakh crore revenue collection target for FY23
The revenue collection target by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has been set at Tk370,000 crore for the fiscal year 2022-23.
According to a NBR letter to field offices, the next fiscal year Tk1,22,100 crore will be collected as income tax, which is 33% of total revenue collection target.
TK1,36,900 crore will be collected as Value Added Tax (VAT) duty and Tk1.11 lakh crore as customs duty those are 37% and 30% of total revenue targets respectively.
The target is 12% higher than the current fiscal's target, which is Tk330,000 crore.
However, NBR managed to achieve 53% of the target till February this year.
The NBR posted 16.09% year-on-year growth in revenue collection, which amounted to Tk1.53 lakh crore in the first seven months of the fiscal 2021-22, thanks to a surge in imports with pandemic easing slowly.
Of the three types of revenues, the growth in customs was the highest 22.45% in the July 2021- January 2022 period, while value-added tax saw a 12.68% and income tax 14.20% increase compared to those of the previous fiscal (FY2020-21).