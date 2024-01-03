NBR seeks budget proposals for FY25

TBS Report
03 January, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 09:38 pm

NBR seeks budget proposals for FY25

The deadline for submitting proposals is 15 February 2024

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has initiated the budget preparation process for the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25) and is seeking proposals from trade bodies and other relevant stakeholders.

Md Mohidul Islam Chowdhury, second secretary (Tax law-1), tax policy wing, sent a letter to parties concerned requesting specific observations and proposals on various tax laws, including the Income Tax Law 2023, Source Tax Rules 2023, Travel Tax Law 2003, and Gift Tax Act 1990 On Tuesday (2 January).

The letter requests trade associations, chambers, professional organisations, research institutes, and think tanks to send their proposals.

The tax policy wing of the NBR has requested that budget proposals be submitted in both hard copy and soft copy formats.

Proposals can be submitted in hard and soft copy formats to [email protected].

The deadline for submitting proposals is 15 February 2024.

