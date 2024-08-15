NBR seeks bank account details of S Alam's family 

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has sought details of the bank accounts of his family members of industrialist Mohammad Saiful Alam, popularly known as S Alam.

In a letter issued yesterday (14 August), Tax Zone-15 of the revenue board asked 91 banks and non-bank financial institutions to provide details of accounts of S Alam's wife Farzana Parvin, mother Chemon Ara Begum, and brother Abdullah Hasan.

Besides, details of the bank accounts of their parents, children, sisters, other family members, and any organisations they own were sought.