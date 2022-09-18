NBR relaxes mandatory tax return submission for loans, credit cards

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has relaxed the provision that made tax return submission mandatory for obtaining loans and credit cards.

An official notification was issued in this regard by the central authority for tax administration on Sunday (18 September).

The obligation to submit proof of income tax return submission to scheduled banks in case of taking loans up to Tk20 lakh and for credit card transactions up to Tk2 lakhs, in the student category, has hereby withdrawn subject to tax-free income, reads the notification.

The finance minister, in the National Budget for FY2022-23, made submission of proof of tax return mandatory for borrowing over Tk5 lakh, for acquiring credit cards and avail various public and private services.

The move aimed to in an effort to increase the number of tax returns and hence augment tax receipts.

Earlier, an entrepreneur could take a loan by only submitting an Electronic Taxpayer's Identification Number (e-TIN) and relevant documents.

