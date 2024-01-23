NBR promotes 16 officials to additional tax commissioners, transfers 9

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has promoted 25 officials to Additional Tax Commissioners of the Income Tax Division and transferred 9 others.

NBR's First Secretary (Tax Administration) Md Shahiduzzaman issued an order in this regard on Monday (22 January).

Among those promoted, Joint Tax Commissioner Sehela Siddiqa has been promoted as Additional Tax Commissioner of Income Tax Intelligence and Investigation Unit of NBR, Mohammad Shahadat Hossain from Large Taxpayer Unit to Tax Zone-19, Nigar Sultana to Tax Zone-18 from Large Unit, Md. Mizanur Rahman has been posted to Tax Zone-24 from Tax Zone-6.

On the other hand, joint commissioner Zahedul Islam was promoted from Tax Zone-8 to Tax Zone-21 as Additional Tax Commissioner, Mohammad Moyenul Hasan from Tax Zone-10 to Tax Zone 23, Tasmia Delawar from Tax Appeal Zone-2 to Tax Asset Management Unit at Source, Evana Afroz Sayed as Tax Zone-3 to tax zone-20, Murad Ahmed from tax zone-4 to Comilla, Mosammat Tahmina Akhtar from tax zone-12 to tax zone-25, Mosa. Shamima Parveen from Tax Zone-9 to NBR's E-Tax Management Unit, Shahed Ahmed Chowdhury from Tax Zone-13 to Tax Zone-16, and Joint Commissioner Md. Shahidul Islam has been transferred from Tax Zone-15 to Chittagong Zone-3 as Additional Tax Commissioner.

Besides, Joint Commissioner Farzana Sultana has been promoted from large taxpayer unit to Tax Zone-17 and Shamima Akhter has been promoted from Tax Appellate Zone-1 to Tax Zone-22.

As per the order, nine Additional Tax Commissioners have been transferred.

Of them Md. Mustafizur Rahman from tax zone-4 to tax zone-5, Sheikh Md. Moniruzzaman was appointed as the first secretary of NBR in tax zone-1, Md. Mohidul Islam transferred from Tax Appeal Zone-4 to Tax Zone-9, Runa Laila from Tax Zone-11 to Tax Zone-14, Nazma Parveen from Tax Zone-7 to Tax Zone-11, Selina Sultana from Tax Zone-10 to Tax Zone-2, Bhuban Mohan Tripura from Tax Zone-1 to Tax Zone-7, Mosammat Saheda Akhter from Tax Zone-14 to Tax Zone-4, Md. Nazrul Alam Chowdhury from Tax Zone-9 to Tax Appellate Zone-3 and Additional Tax Commissioner Md. Sayeduzzaman Bhuyan has been transferred from Tax Zone-3 to Tax Zone-14.