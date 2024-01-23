NBR promotes 16 officials to additional tax commissioners, transfers 9

NBR

UNB
23 January, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 05:47 pm

Related News

NBR promotes 16 officials to additional tax commissioners, transfers 9

UNB
23 January, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 05:47 pm
NBR promotes 16 officials to additional tax commissioners, transfers 9

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has promoted  25 officials to Additional Tax Commissioners of the Income Tax Division and transferred 9 others.

NBR's First Secretary (Tax Administration) Md Shahiduzzaman issued an order in this regard on Monday (22 January).

Among those promoted, Joint Tax Commissioner Sehela Siddiqa has been promoted as Additional Tax Commissioner of Income Tax Intelligence and Investigation Unit of NBR, Mohammad Shahadat Hossain from Large Taxpayer Unit to Tax Zone-19, Nigar Sultana to Tax Zone-18 from Large Unit, Md. Mizanur Rahman has been posted to Tax Zone-24 from Tax Zone-6.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On the other hand, joint commissioner Zahedul Islam was promoted from Tax Zone-8 to Tax Zone-21 as Additional Tax Commissioner, Mohammad Moyenul Hasan from Tax Zone-10 to Tax Zone 23, Tasmia Delawar from Tax Appeal Zone-2 to Tax Asset Management Unit at Source, Evana Afroz Sayed as Tax Zone-3 to tax zone-20, Murad Ahmed from tax zone-4 to Comilla, Mosammat Tahmina Akhtar from tax zone-12 to tax zone-25, Mosa. Shamima Parveen from Tax Zone-9 to NBR's E-Tax Management Unit, Shahed Ahmed Chowdhury from Tax Zone-13 to Tax Zone-16, and Joint Commissioner Md. Shahidul Islam has been transferred from Tax Zone-15 to Chittagong Zone-3 as Additional Tax Commissioner.

Besides, Joint Commissioner Farzana Sultana has been promoted from large taxpayer unit to Tax Zone-17 and Shamima Akhter has been promoted from Tax Appellate Zone-1 to Tax Zone-22.

As per the order, nine Additional Tax Commissioners have been transferred.

Of them Md. Mustafizur Rahman from tax zone-4 to tax zone-5, Sheikh Md. Moniruzzaman was appointed as the first secretary of NBR in tax zone-1, Md. Mohidul Islam transferred from Tax Appeal Zone-4 to Tax Zone-9, Runa Laila from Tax Zone-11 to Tax Zone-14, Nazma Parveen from Tax Zone-7 to Tax Zone-11, Selina Sultana from Tax Zone-10 to Tax Zone-2, Bhuban Mohan Tripura from Tax Zone-1 to Tax Zone-7, Mosammat Saheda Akhter from Tax Zone-14 to Tax Zone-4, Md. Nazrul Alam Chowdhury from Tax Zone-9 to Tax Appellate Zone-3 and Additional Tax Commissioner Md. Sayeduzzaman Bhuyan has been transferred from Tax Zone-3 to Tax Zone-14.

Top News

NBR / promoted / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

4h | Habitat
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A strange landscape beyond the mist

9h | Panorama
Representational Picture

Why is Bangladesh so weak at fighting corruption?

9h | Panorama
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party originally rose to power on the back of the movement to build the Ayodhya temple. Photo: Hindustan Times

Faith and state are a powerful mix for India's Modi

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

31m | Videos
Record-breaking low temperatures in Chuadanga and Sirajganj

Record-breaking low temperatures in Chuadanga and Sirajganj

1h | Videos
Iran plans to withdraw US troops from Iraq!

Iran plans to withdraw US troops from Iraq!

3h | Videos
Russia suspends operations at fuel export terminal after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

Russia suspends operations at fuel export terminal after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

22h | TBS World