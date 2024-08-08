NBR officials, employees protest over lack of promotions, administrative irregularities

Officials and employees of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) holding protest at 8 August. Photo: TBS

Officials and employees of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) held a protest today (8 August) at the Agargaon headquarters over various irregularities.

Their protest started yesterday (7 August) in response to the lack of promotions for years and running the revenue administration by officers from the administration cadre.

A segment of officials and employees from income tax, VAT, and customs offices in different parts of the capital gathered at the Agargaon revenue building headquarters today to demonstrate against their prolonged deprivation.

They demanded the resignation of NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.

Although there were rumours of the chairman's resignation, a senior official of the Internal Resources Division of the Ministry of Finance, speaking anonymously to TBS, said, "He has not resigned yet. However, as his appointment is contractual, we are hearing about the possibility of that contract being terminated. But we have not received anything official yet."

They also expressed frustration over the dominance of administration cadre officers in the revenue department.

An NBR employee told The Business Standard on condition of anonymity, said, "Despite being eligible for promotion for a long time, administration cadre officers have kept us hanging, depriving us."

During the protest, a banner from the top business organisation, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), was also visible.

To prevent any untoward incidents, a significant number of army personnel were seen present at the NBR headquarters. As of 12:30pm, no such incidents had been reported.

Separate meetings of NBR officials and employees were ongoing.