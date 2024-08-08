NBR officials, employees protest over lack of promotions, administrative irregularities

NBR

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 01:43 pm

Related News

NBR officials, employees protest over lack of promotions, administrative irregularities

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 01:43 pm
Officials and employees of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) holding protest at 8 August. Photo: TBS
Officials and employees of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) holding protest at 8 August. Photo: TBS

Officials and employees of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) held a protest today (8 August) at the Agargaon headquarters over various irregularities. 

Their protest started yesterday (7 August) in response to the lack of promotions for years and running the revenue administration by officers from the administration cadre.

A segment of officials and employees from income tax, VAT, and customs offices in different parts of the capital gathered at the Agargaon revenue building headquarters today to demonstrate against their prolonged deprivation. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

They demanded the resignation of NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.

Although there were rumours of the chairman's resignation, a senior official of the Internal Resources Division of the Ministry of Finance, speaking anonymously to TBS, said, "He has not resigned yet. However, as his appointment is contractual, we are hearing about the possibility of that contract being terminated. But we have not received anything official yet."

They also expressed frustration over the dominance of administration cadre officers in the revenue department. 

An NBR employee told The Business Standard on condition of anonymity, said, "Despite being eligible for promotion for a long time, administration cadre officers have kept us hanging, depriving us."

During the protest, a banner from the top business organisation, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), was also visible.

To prevent any untoward incidents, a significant number of army personnel were seen present at the NBR headquarters. As of 12:30pm, no such incidents had been reported. 

Separate meetings of NBR officials and employees were ongoing.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

NBR protest / National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem / National Board of Revenue (NBR)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

8h | Panorama
Students were seen controlling traffic at the Panthapath signal. Photo: Ariful Hasan Shuvo/TBS

The students rise again, this time to protect the capital

21h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to get published at an early age

23h | Pursuit
A man guarded the Dhakeshwari Temple throughout the night and performed his early morning prayers right in front of the temple gate. Photo: Facebook

Bangladeshis unite to fend off threat of communal violence

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

European top football league to start next week

European top football league to start next week

8m | Videos
Dr Yunus vows to bring change, make new government people-friendly

Dr Yunus vows to bring change, make new government people-friendly

1h | Videos
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadev Bhattacharya passed away

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadev Bhattacharya passed away

1h | Videos
Sajeeb Wazed Joy's message to A. League leaders and workers

Sajeeb Wazed Joy's message to A. League leaders and workers

5h | Videos