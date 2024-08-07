NBR officials demand criminal case against Chairman Muneem for harassing Dr Yunus

NBR

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 10:46 pm

The revenue officials made the demand during a protest in Dhaka's Agargaon today (7 August)

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A group of National Board of Revenue (NBR) officials has demanded a criminal case be filed against NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem for allegedly misusing his power to harass Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus by filing a false tax evasion case.

The revenue officials made the demand during a protest in Dhaka's Agargaon today (7 August).

"The chairman misused his power to harass Dr Yunus by filing a false tax evasion case. He should be criminally charged and arrested for this allegation," an NBR official told The Business Standard on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, officials,  who have long been deprived of promotions, also expressed their anger towards the chairman.

They called for appointing officials to the NBR, including at the post of chairman, from the customs and tax cadres instead of the administration cadres.

The protesting officials also said that a meeting of customs and tax cadre officers is scheduled for Thursday (8 August).

Earlier, the NBR filed a case against Dr Yunus for tax evasion, and a judgement was given against him, resulting in the recovery of the alleged amount.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem / National Board of Revenue (NBR)

