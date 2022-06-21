NBR officials barred from talking to media without permission

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has ordered its officials not to speak to the media without prior permission.

In an order issued Tuesday, the NBR officials have also been asked to refrain from participating in talk shows and writing articles and opinion pieces.

The order said it has recently been noticed that a number of officers and employees working in the National Board of Revenue are giving speeches on radio, television news, talk shows, newspapers, online or publishing opinions or articles or letters without prior approval of the higher authorities, which is contrary to Rule 22 of the Government Servants' (Conduct) Rules, 1979.

As stated by the Government Servants' (Conduct) Rules, 1979, government employees are restricted from participating in radio or television broadcasts, write letters or articles on newspapers and magazines - both using their own name or anonymously – without the prior accord of the department chief or their actual field of duties.