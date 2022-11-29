NBR likely to extend tax filing time due to lower response

NBR

Reyad Hossain
29 November, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 10:21 pm

Related News

NBR likely to extend tax filing time due to lower response

Reyad Hossain
29 November, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 10:21 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is likely to extend the tax return submission deadline by a month as responses from taxpayers were much lower than expectations.

"You will come to know about this tomorrow [Wednesday]. The finance minister is also positive about this," a senior NBR official told The Business Standard, hinting at the time extension.

There is more than 80 lakh online Tax Identification Number (e-TIN) holders in the country and around 23 lakh of them filed their tax returns in the last tax year 2021-22.

Officials at the NBR's tax department expect tax returns to cross 40 lakh this year due to a new provision in the relevant law that has made tax return submission proof mandatory for around 40 types of services.

But till 29 November, just a day before the deadline, only 16 lakh returns have been submitted, according to NBR sources.

"In this situation, the NBR considers extending the time by a month," said an official at the revenue board.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the country's apex trade body, on Tuesday requested the revenue board to extend the deadline for filing tax returns by a month.

The Bangladesh Tax Lawyers Association has also made a similar request to the revenue authority. 

Currently, annual income up to Tk3 lakh is exempt from tax. An individual earning more than this is required to submit an income tax return every year.

In the latest budget, the NBR has taken a strict stance on tax return filing. In other words, service providers will face a fine of up to Tk10 lakh if they do not take proof of the tax return submission.

And a regulation has been made making it mandatory for businesses to hang the proof of tax return submission in their business establishments.

As per the existing income tax ordinance, a penalty of 10% of the last tax payable or Tk5,000 is levied if a person fails to file a tax return or seeks time from the deputy commissioner of taxes.

Besides, taxpayers will have to pay a fine of Tk50 per day for the delay.

And even if the time is extended by a deputy commissioner, interest at the rate of 2% per month shall be payable on the applicable income tax.

However, an NBR official said, if the revenue board makes the tax day 31 December instead of 30 November, interest will not be applicable.

Economy / Top News

National Board of Revenue (NBR) / Tax return

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

9h | Thoughts
Of the 1,700 MW of solar projects approved in Bangladesh, less than 200 MW actually made it to commercial operation date (COD). Photo: Spectra Solar Park Limited

Is land acquisition the real reason behind the unbearable delay of solar projects?

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Incorporating spirituality in your home interior

11h | Habitat
Established in 1984 by Fauzia Amin Neena, Kanishka is a pioneering name in the shari industry of Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kanishka: 38 years of giving Taant a new identity

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

1h | Videos
Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

2h | Videos
Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

3h | Videos
Gio Reyna follows dad, mom as he makes his World Cup debut for USA

Gio Reyna follows dad, mom as he makes his World Cup debut for USA

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill