NBR first secretary, accused of Tk1,000cr corruption, transferred to Bogura

Quazi Abu Mahmud Faisal, a first secretary (taxes legal and enforcement) of the National Board of Revenue, has been transferred to Taxes Zone, Bogura days after he was accused of accumulating illegal wealth worth Tk1,000 crore.

The NBR has issued a circular in this regard today (30 June).

Faisal came to the limelight recently after an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission discovered that he illegally amassed a massive amount of wealth, according to documents filed with a Dhaka court by the commission.

Following the ACC's plea, the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court on Thursday (27 June) ordered the seizure of his immovable assets and the freezing of his movable assets, confirmed Aktarul Islam, a deputy director at the graft watchdog.

Among the seized assets are a flat in Dhaka and two 10-katha plots belonging to Faisal. Also, the court has frozen savings certificates worth Tk2.55 crore held by him, his wife, and other related individuals.

Preliminary findings by the ACC's investigation team have uncovered immovable and movable assets worth Tk16 crore in Dhaka. Assets include a flat, two plots, and savings certificates. On Thursday (27 June), the ACC filed a petition to seize and freeze these assets, which the court has granted, he noted.

The ACC has informed the court in writing that Faisal abused his official power to engage in bribery. To conceal the source of income acquired through corruption, he opened over 700 accounts in his own name and in the names of his relatives. The intent was to hide the origin of the illicit income.