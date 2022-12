NBR extends tax return submission deadline till 1 Jan

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has extended the tax return submission deadline to 1 January 2023.

The deadline has been extended as 30-31 December is weekend, NBR Member of Human Resources and Tax Management Shaheen Athker made the disclosure on Wednesday (28 December).

Back in November, the NBR extended submission deadline until 31 December this year as responses from taxpayers were much lower than expected, and taxpayers would not have to pay any fines during this period.