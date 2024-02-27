NBR extends corporate tax return filing deadline to 30 April

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has extended the deadline for filing corporate tax returns by two months, considering the interest of the public

An order, signed by the Second Secretary of NBR (Tax Law-1) Bapan Chandra Das, was issued in this regard today (27 February).

According to the Income Tax Act-2023, the last day for corporate tax return submission was previously fixed on 28 February.

Citing public interest, NBR has changed the deadline from 28 February to 30 April for fiscal year 2023-24.

The NBR can slap a fine if a company misses a deadline.

Earlier last week, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) sought a two-month extension of companies' income tax return submission deadline.

The country's apex trade body cited a lack of understanding among businesses about the newly enacted Income Tax Act 2023, the global economic crisis, and the rush to import commodities ahead of Ramadan for not being able to file tax returns within the existing period.

The letter reads, "Businessmen of the country continue to contribute to the overall economic development and prosperity. The new Income Tax Act-2023 has been enacted recently to make the tax system sustainable, modern and people-friendly. There is still no complete understanding among businessmen about the new act.

"Besides, the traders are busy with the import and export of daily necessities ahead of Ramadan amid the adverse global situation, inflation, and dollar. So, there has been a delay in preparing the necessary papers and documents for the audit activities."

The letter further said it requires a long time to get the documents' verification code from the audit firms, resulting in delays for the companies to get the audit report.

In view of the requests made by various member organisations of the FBCCI, the trade body feels that at least two more months are required for companies to file their returns, according to the letter.

"In such a situation, it is necessary to extend the deadline for filing company tax returns till 30 April 2024 by continuing the penalty-free and other benefits under Section 334 of the Income Tax Act 2023," the FBCCI said.