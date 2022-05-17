NBR extends corporate tax return filing deadline to 15 June

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 08:48 am

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has extended the deadline for filing corporate tax returns by a month considering the global economic situation and the coronavirus pandemic.

An order, signed by the Second Secretary of NBR (Tax Law-1) Mohammad Mohidul Islam Chowdhury, was issued in this regard on Monday.

Earlier, the NBR extended the deadline twice this year till 15 May.

According to the Income Tax Ordinance, 1984, the last day for corporate tax return submission is 15 January, which is known as the Tax Day. The NBR can slap a fine if a company misses a deadline.

On condition of anonymity, NBR officials said the decision was made after several organisations including the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) demanded a time extension.

According to NBR officials, the document verification system (DVS) will encourage taxpayers to file returns by verifying audited financial reports.

The Document Veriﬁcation System (DVS) is one of the initiatives of ICAB to bring discipline in ﬁnancial management and increase corporate tax collection.

At present, the total number of registered companies stands around 1,68,000.

Of these, 24,661 companies filed returns till 30 April, 2022, which was 19,939 till 30 April 2021.

Earlier, the deadline for filing individual tax returns was extended from 30 November to 2 January in the financial year 2021-22.

Similarly, the deadline for filing individual tax returns for the fiscal year 2020-21 was extended from 30 November to 31 December, 2020.

