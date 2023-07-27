NBR earned highest Tk1.25 lakh crore from VAT in FY23

NBR

UNB
27 July, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 09:41 pm

Related News

NBR earned highest Tk1.25 lakh crore from VAT in FY23

The VAT Division of the NBR earned Tk1.25 lakh crore with 17% growth in FY23, which was Tk1.8 lakh crore in FY22.

UNB
27 July, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 09:41 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has achieved big success with 92% VAT collection in fiscal 2022-23.

The Value Added Tax (VAT) Division of the NBR earned Tk1.25 lakh crore with a 17% growth  last fiscal year, which was Tk1.8 lakh crore a year ago.

The Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance has termed this achievement as "exceptional" in the annual performance report despite the multi-faceted challenges in the economy.

According to the information received from the VAT department of the NBR, the revenue board has collected Tk17,004 crore more in VAT in the just-concluded financial year compared to FY22.

Among these, the achievement of the NBR in the last month of the fiscal year, June, was notable. The amount of VAT collected in June is Tk15,614 crore with a growth of 17.70 percent.

Cigarettes accounted for the highest revenue from VAT collected in the recently concluded fiscal year. The amount of which is Tk32,818 crores. Then there is the position of mobile phone operators. From which Tk9438 crores of VAT has been collected.

Member of VAT implementation and IT department of NBR Moinul Khan told UNB that there were a lot of adverse situations in FY23. VAT was not received from several projects due to cost containment policies.

Traders said that many companies could not open LCs regularly and import raw materials for products and could not carry out normal production.

Besides, some daily essential products including edible oil have to be exempted from VAT. Despite these challenges, "I think the 17% growth in VAT is a big achievement.

Bangladesh / Top News

NBR / vat / FY23

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Antelpes are incredibly biodiverse across Asia and Africa. Photo: Collected

Graceful antelopes: Masters of speed and elegance

9h | Earth
Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

11h | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Eriko vs Imran: The inside story of a parent's fight over their children’s custody

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

1h | TBS Stories
How indecision makes you smarter

How indecision makes you smarter

6h | TBS Career
JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

2h | TBS Stories
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

9h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price