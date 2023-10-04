NBR cuts land registration source tax

NBR

TBS Report
04 October, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 10:55 pm

NBR cuts land registration source tax

The maximum source tax will be Tk15 lakh or 8% of deed value for commercial plots in Gulshan, Banani, Matijheel and Tejgaon

TBS Report
04 October, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 10:55 pm
Caption: Illustration: TBS
Caption: Illustration: TBS

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has slashed source tax on land registration after a two-fold hike in the tax rates in the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24. 

The NBR now classifies land into five categories: commercial (general), residential (general), commercial (real estate) and residential (real estate), and other lands in Dhaka, Chattogram, Gazipur, and Narayanganj City Corporations, according to a gazette notification issued Wednesday night.

Previously, lands were of two categories – commercial and residential.

The maximum source tax for general-commercial plots and real estate-developed commercial plots in all mouzas under Gulshan, Banani, Motijheel, and Tejgaon Thana will now be Tk15 lakh, down from Tk20 lakh, or 8% of the deed value.

The second-highest rate will be Tk6 lakh or 8% of the deed value for general-residential plots and real estate-developed residential plots in the same areas of the capital city, while the lowest rate will be Tk5 lakh or 8% of the deed value for other lands within the same areas.

However, land registration in other city corporation areas will maintain the same tax rate of 6%. The source tax is imposed at 4% for municipalities outside district towns and 2% for all mouzas outside municipalities.

In a conversation with The Business Standard, a senior finance ministry official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, explained that the new classification system was introduced to establish a more efficient progressive tax structure. 

The official also highlighted that both buyers and sellers of land would benefit from the new system. It not only reduces taxes, ultimately lowering the cost of buying and selling residential land.

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

From play to pay: How microtransactions took over gaming

6h | Features
Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

11h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

11h | Pursuit
In areas where the poison is applied, the water quality, zooplankton and phytoplankton are damaged as long as the poison remains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Poison fishing spreads to Padma River

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

4h | TBS World
Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

1h | TBS Stories
Has inflation reduced suffering?

Has inflation reduced suffering?

3h | TBS Economy
The Shakib-Tamim conflict affected Jersey market

The Shakib-Tamim conflict affected Jersey market

6h | TBS SPORTS