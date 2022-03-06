India travel curb leads to lesser revenues at Benapole port

NBR

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 10:16 am

Related News

India travel curb leads to lesser revenues at Benapole port

The number of travellers has dropped from 8-10 thousand to hardly 100-200

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 10:16 am
Picture: UNB
Picture: UNB

Travel restrictions to India due to the coronavirus pandemic have led to a decline in government tourism revenues at the Benapole land port in Jashore.

The number of India-bound passengers using the Benapole port dropped by a little over 5.35 lakh in 2021 compared to 2020 – from 6.99 lakhs to 1.64 lakhs. 

Consequently, government revenue collection at Benapole was Tk26.76 crore less than in pre-pandemic times, when the figure usually hovered near the Tk100 crore mark, said port officials.  

Prior to the pandemic, imports of products from India stood at around 23-24 tons per year while the total number of travellers between the two countries crossing at Benapole Port on medical, business, education and tourist visas, ranged between 18 to 20 lakhs.

In trade and commerce revenue, the largest land port of the country used to generate about Tk6,000crore yearly.

In the wake of the pandemic, India imposed cross-border travel restrictions on 13 March 2020 and on 26 March the country suspended trade activities through land ports. Four months later, with an improving pandemic situation, the trade restrictions were gradually eased. However, cross-border travel through land ports is still restricted.

Traveller Abu Taleb says Indian authorities are allowing air travel rather than travel over land.

Mesbaul Hasan, monitoring officer for the Benapole Immigration health department, said people returning from India are being screened for Covid with the rapid antigen test to curb infections.

"Returnees who test positive upon return are treated at the Covid unit of JashoreSadar Hospital," he said.   

Benapole Immigration Officer-in-Charge, Md Raju, said that before the pandemic, eight to ten thousand people travelled across this route and the number ranges from only 100 to 200 these days, with the restrictions in place.   

"Before departure and after arrival passengers are required to provide Covid-negative RT–PCR test results recorded within 72 hours of crossing at the border," he added.   

"Trade and commerce activities are gradually returning to normal. However, passenger movement has dropped significantly due to the travel restrictions," said Abdul Jalil, deputy director (traffic) at Benapole port.  

Economy / Top News

Benapole / Benapole Land Port / Benapole port / Revenue collection / revenue earnings / Revenue Income / India travel curb

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

18m | Mode
The management did not seem to have made much of an effort to bring the the Banglar Samriddhi out of danger without a pilot. Photo: Courtesy

Banglar Samriddhi and the untimely death of a young sailor

58m | Panorama
Female Black-necked Stork runs to take-off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-necked Stork: Why the legendary carrier of baby raises fewer chicks? 

23h | Panorama
Under the hood: A guide to car engine types

Under the hood: A guide to car engine types

22h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Family worried about Captain Mansurul

Family worried about Captain Mansurul

20h | Videos
Australia declares State Mourning Day for Shane Warne

Australia declares State Mourning Day for Shane Warne

20h | Videos
Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh dies after heart attack

Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh dies after heart attack

20h | Videos
Virtual Museum Bangladesh launches journey

Virtual Museum Bangladesh launches journey

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last