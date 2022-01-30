ICT Division wants corporate tax waiver for IT sector till 2030

NBR

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 09:50 pm

Related News

ICT Division wants corporate tax waiver for IT sector till 2030

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 09:50 pm
ICT Division wants corporate tax waiver for IT sector till 2030

The Information and Communication Division (ICT) will apply to the finance ministry seeking extension of corporate tax waiver for information technology firms from 2024 till 2030. 

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the ICT state minister, on Sunday during a meeting with the newly elected executive committee of Basis, chaired by its President Russell T Ahmed, said more benefits need to be given to the IT sector to reach the target of $5 billion export by 2025.

At the meeting, the ICT Division and the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) pledged to work together to implement the 2041 Vision announced by the government of expanding local and international markets, industry branding, policy support and creating a business-friendly environment.

Palak said that importance has been given to the IT sector by declaring information technology as the product of the year. "To take advantage of these opportunities, we will work with Basis in a public-private joint venture to create skilled human resources, policy formulation and revision, technology and innovation, investment and coordination. We will have a joint working group," he said.

Palak added that 13 years ago, the export revenue in the ICT sector was only $26 million, but now, as a result of policy support and infrastructural development, the ICT industry was generating $1.3 billion in export earnings.

The minister said the government's policy support had resulted in over $800 million in foreign investment in the ICT sector in the last five years, which would increase in the future. 

He added that the government is setting up 39 high-tech parks across the country, with the Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation being conducted in 64 districts. In all, 134 infrastructures are being constructed in the high-tech parks.

"We need to build skilled human resources now," he said, adding that sustainable development was not possible without a knowledge-based economy. 

"After Digital Bangladesh, we will go for Innovative Bangladesh. For that, I will form a joint working group with Basis. The working group will work on various issues including education, health and trade."

Palak said the government was working to take the ICT sector forward and Startup Bangladesh Limited, a state-owned venture capital company, was investing in startups. 

The company, under the ICT Division, had already invested in seven companies including Pathao Limited, Seba XYZ, Mind Friend and others.

He said the government had a fund of Tk500 crore for this and more would be invested, adding that Basis members were getting loans at 4% interest without collateral.

At the exchange of views, Basis President Russell T Ahmed said, "We are lucky to get a lot without asking. At the beginning of the year, the prime minister declared IT as the product of the year. It is a great achievement for us. We are working to implement this declaration."

Senior Secretary of the ICT Division NM Ziaul Alam PAA, Additional Secretary Md Khairul Amin, and Managing Director and Additional Secretary of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Bikarna Kumar Ghosh were present at the occasion.

Economy / Top News

IT sector / corporate tax waive

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Changes to the broadcaster’s financing model will force it to abandon its traditional place in the British and global media landscape. Photo: Bloomberg

The BBC is dead, long live the BBC

8h | Bloomberg Special
Kazi Iqbal. Sketch: TBS

Kazi Iqbal: I do not think LDC graduation will be a huge threat to our RMG industry

10h | Interviews
Photo: Fredman Kenneth Chowdhury

Safiya: Be the bride of your dream

10h | Mode
Nuport co-founders Chris Li and Fahim Salam Photo: Courtesy

Nuport: The start-up that promises to cut down distribution planning time by 85%

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

1h | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

1h | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

3h | Videos
People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

3
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March