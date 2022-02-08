Govt orgs pressure us for tax exemption: NBR chairman

NBR

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 04:57 pm

Related News

Govt orgs pressure us for tax exemption: NBR chairman

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 04:57 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Different government organisations and ministries pressure the National Board of Revenue (NBR) seeking tax or value added tax (VAT) exemption, said its Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.

He claimed that these government entities carry out campaigns against the NBR when they fail to secure the waiver saying that they were unable do "things" as the NBR did not provide them with certain "advantages."

"They [govt bodies] say that why move money from one hand to another [from one government institute to another]," The NBR chief said while addressing a pre-budget discussion with members of the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) at the NBR Building in Dhaka's Segunbagicha on Tuesday.

The NBR chairman said that his remarks are not aimed at provoking the ministries, rather intend to create a tax culture among everyone.

During the discussion, various proposals were put forward by ERF President Sharmin Rinvy and General Secretary SM Rashidul Islam among others.

The NBR chairman expressed interest in protecting local industries in the forthcoming budget. 

He said that support for local industries, especially for those who produce consumer goods, would be in consideration in the next budget like in previous times.

"We don't want consumer goods to be imported from China, Taiwan, or any other country," he said adding, "It's a shame that these products sometimes have to be brought from Pakistan."

However, noting that support does not always yield good results, the NBR chairman said, "It often makes one dependent and weak. Therefore, impact analysis will be done after facilitating necessary support."

When asked about backing sectors outside of the RMG, he said, "We are struggling to cope with what has already been offered. People are misusing our bond facilities. This will be hard to eradicate."

Senior NBR officials also attended and spoke at the event.

Economy / Top News

Bangladesh / NBR / Ministries / Tax exemption

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Since the start of the year, Bitcoin has fallen by 12.5 percent. Photo: Reuters

After crypto’s cold winter, expect springtime for Web 3.0

2h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

6h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

20m | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

20m | Videos

Chrome is changing its logo

25m | Videos
Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

30m | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad