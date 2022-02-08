Govt orgs pressure us for tax exemption: NBR chairman

Different government organisations and ministries pressure the National Board of Revenue (NBR) seeking tax or value added tax (VAT) exemption, said its Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.

He claimed that these government entities carry out campaigns against the NBR when they fail to secure the waiver saying that they were unable do "things" as the NBR did not provide them with certain "advantages."

"They [govt bodies] say that why move money from one hand to another [from one government institute to another]," The NBR chief said while addressing a pre-budget discussion with members of the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) at the NBR Building in Dhaka's Segunbagicha on Tuesday.

The NBR chairman said that his remarks are not aimed at provoking the ministries, rather intend to create a tax culture among everyone.

During the discussion, various proposals were put forward by ERF President Sharmin Rinvy and General Secretary SM Rashidul Islam among others.

The NBR chairman expressed interest in protecting local industries in the forthcoming budget.

He said that support for local industries, especially for those who produce consumer goods, would be in consideration in the next budget like in previous times.

"We don't want consumer goods to be imported from China, Taiwan, or any other country," he said adding, "It's a shame that these products sometimes have to be brought from Pakistan."

However, noting that support does not always yield good results, the NBR chairman said, "It often makes one dependent and weak. Therefore, impact analysis will be done after facilitating necessary support."

When asked about backing sectors outside of the RMG, he said, "We are struggling to cope with what has already been offered. People are misusing our bond facilities. This will be hard to eradicate."

Senior NBR officials also attended and spoke at the event.