Gold stealing incidents at airport tarnish country's image: DU VC

The incidents of gold stealing at a place like Dhaka airport tarnish the country's image abroad, Dhaka University Vice Chancellor SM Maksud Kamal said on Thursday.

"Incidents like this occur due to the absence of an effective digitisation and automation system," Maksud Kamal said during a programme titled "Innovation Showcasing 2023" at the headquarters of the National Board of Revenue in Sher-e-Bangla today.

The Vice Chancellor also referred to the Bangladesh Bank heist, emphasising that Bangladesh's image abroad relies on proper automation.

The programme recognised seven individuals for their contributions to seven successful innovations of the NBR.

Senior NBR officials were present at the event, which was presided over by NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.