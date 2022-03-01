Freeze bank accounts of Petrobangla Director Ayub Khan, son: NBR

NBR

TBS Report
01 March, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 04:28 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) today asked all commercial banks to freeze the accounts of Petrobangla Director Aiyub Khan Chowdhury and his son Md Ashikullah Chowdhury.

NBR's Central Intelligence Cell sent a letter to the managing directors and chief executive officers (CEOs) of banks on 24 February, asking them to immediately freeze all accounts maintained by the duo.

The revenue board on an urgent basis sought a compliance report from banks with the latest status of the duo's bank accounts. 

Ayub Khan Chowdhury is facing several charges of corruption and accumulation of illegal wealth.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is investigating wealth information of Ayub Khan.  

In addition, he allegedly gave death threat to suspended ACC officer Sharif Uddin.

Sharif Uddin lodged a general diary with Khulshi Police Station of Chattogram on 30 January regarding the death threat.

In the general diary, Sharif Uddin mentioned that Ayub along with another man went to Sharif's house on 30 January and threatened him for submitting a report on Ayub's alleged irregularities at a Petrobangla project.  

Sharif also attached CC camera footage of the incident with the GD. 

Few days after the incident, the ACC sacked Sharif Uddin reportedly for his actions in Chattogram, based on clause 54 (2) of ACC's Employees (Service) Rules 2008. 

The provision empowers the commission to fire any of its employees at any time without showing any particular reason. 

