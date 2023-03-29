Fighting false declaration: C&F agents to come under NBR scanner

The National Board of Revenue has moved to bring clearing and forwarding (C&F) agents under its scanner as part of efforts to prevent false declarations during taxation at ports.

False declaration or misdeclaration can cause huge losses in revenue for the government and facilitate illegal imports.

To fight such irregularities, the customs authorities are now preparing a database on C&F agents authorised by importers and taking measures so that no unauthorised agent can get involved in import activities.

"Initially, the new regulations are being applied to imports under the customs bonded warehouse facility. It will be made mandatory for all imports in phases soon," a senior customs official, wishing to remain unnamed, told The Business Standard.

"Once implemented fully, the scope of false declaration will decrease significantly as those responsible for any customs-related irregularities can easily be identified," he added and noted that finding out culprits was a tough job earlier.

The revenue board has so far received the authorisation of 3,000 C&F agents, with the highest three names coming from per importer, NBR officials said and added that no traders can clear or forward goods under the bonded facility without submitting their C&F agent names on the NBR's online software – ASYCUDA World System from 2 April this year.

The officials also said they have already started informing importers about their authorised clearing and forwarding agent activities, such as submission of bills of entries, taxation and goods release, through real-time short message service or SMS.

According to the Customs Wing of the NBR, the number of importers listed under the bond facility in the country is 8,422, while the number of registered C&F agents is some 10,000.

Customs authorities seized a large amount of high-duty goods, including cigarettes and liquors, over the past few years, which came under false declaration to dodge taxes in the name of the bonded warehouse facility.

The customs, however, failed to identify the smugglers in most cases as on-paper importers denied that they imported the goods. Moreover, the importers repeatedly claimed that C&F agents used their names to commit irregularities. The whereabouts of the C&F agents, however, cannot be traced due to the lack of a detailed database.

Another reason behind using the name of bonded warehouses is the easy clearance of goods from ports, officials believe, as these consignments rarely go through physical examinations.

Take a 2021 case for example. The Chattogram port received a shipment, containing hangers imported by Savar-based Versatile Attire as per on-paper information, from China under the bonded warehouse facility. But, the consignment was found full of foreign-branded cigarettes worth Tk3 crore when checked on doubt. If the goods were imported legally, the government would earn Tk14 crore in revenue.

During the investigation, the on-paper importer Versatile Attire said it did not know anything about the import and blamed the clearing agent, Joyeta Trade Corporation.

"The allegations against my organisation were not found to be true, and we have recently been acquitted from the charges," Mustafa Imrul Quayes, managing director of Versatile Attire, told TBS.

"It is now proven that a ring is continuing to smuggle goods by forging identification numbers of different businesses," he said while adding, "In our case, there was no TT (telephonic transfer), no LC and no import order from ourselves."

"If those involved are not arrested and brought to justice, such irregularities cannot be prevented," Imrul Quayes said.

Mixed reactions among stakeholders

"Bringing C&F agents under the NBR scanner is a positive initiative, which can prevent importing goods using fake identities. I think it will help increase compliance in trades," Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), told The Business Standard. "Everyone should cooperate in this initiative," he added.

"However, no irregularity can occur without the help of service providers [customs officials]," Syed Nazrul Islam, vice-president of the BGMEA, believes. "We need effective automation for effective results," he told TBS and opined that there is nothing major wrong with the existing systems.

Experts also emphasised automation of the customs systems and said the new initiative will not be effective until banks and other agencies involved can be included in the automated system.

"If data from involved banks cannot be crosschecked automatically in different steps of the customs process, there will be no benefit of the new NBR initiative," said former revenue board member Lutfor Rahman, who served as head of customs policy and led the Chattogram Custom House for long. "Automation is a must," he told TBS.