Existing benefits on tax, VAT and customs duty to be reduced: NBR chairman

The existing benefits on tax, VAT and customs duty extended to local industries will not be as easily available as it is now, National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said today (27 February).

Speaking at a pre-budget meeting of the NBR at its Agargaon office in the capital, Muneem urged local entrepreneurs to prepare accordingly, saying, "We gave you a stick [tax support] to stand on your own feet. But will we continue this support for life and make it your crutch? The support will not be of the same magnitude soon."

He, however, said import duty will not be reduced for products which are locally-produced to protect the domestic sector.

"Those who fight and survive will be given support. But why should we keep alive the ones who are dying? We don't want to keep supporting weak players all the time," Muneem said.

At the meeting, members of the Bangladesh Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning Merchants Association (BRAMA) highlighted their progress in overcoming import dependency in the last one-and-a-half decade and demanded continuation of the existing reduced VAT facility (5% on sales) for the sector for a few more years.

Speaking at the meeting, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) Vice President Samira Zuberi Himika demanded an extension of the tax exemption to the sector till 2031.

The tax exemption period of this sector is ending next June.

In the meeting, the businessmen raised allegations of various legal complications related to NBR customs and various types of harassment, including increased valuation in assessment of imported goods by the customs officer at the port.

Electric sector entrepreneurs said the goods which are imported at $1,600 are assessed at $2,400, which led to an increase in the taxable amount.

Mohsin Bhuiyan, an entrepreneur in this sector, said, "Not only in our sector, but in all sectors, such anarchy is going on. It needs to stop."

Giving an example, he said, "In the case of importing circuit breakers from China, the value per unit is not more than $0.45. But we are charged tax on values ranging from $0.60 to $1."

In this case, he proposed to determine the tariff value.

The 35% tax on the import of raw materials for the manufacture of some electrical appliances was also brought up as the tax on the import of finished goods is only 1%.

Entrepreneurs in this sector said according to the government's target, the amount of electricity consumption will increase by 2041, which will require electrical equipment worth $60-100 billion.

If these products could be made locally, the money would remain in the country, they said, demanding different tax benefits.

The representative of the Automobile Association of Bangladesh demanded to reduce the duty on electric vehicles.

In response, the NBR chairman said three-wheelers were also part of it, but only a few companies were taking advantage, which was illogical.

"Manufacturing opportunities should be opened for all by fixing specific standards. A section is currently taking advantage of the lack of policy. They are charging Tk6 lakh, while the cost is Tk2 lakh," Muneem said.

He also raised the question of whether these companies were preventing the formulation of a relevant policy.

Senior officers of the NBR were present during the meeting.