Effective tax soars despite corporate tax cut, trade bodies tell NBR

The country's two leading trade organisations said despite the government's reduction of the corporate tax rate for non-listed companies by 7.5% to 27.5% over the past three years, the effective tax rate has risen to nearly 50%, as opposed to decreasing, attributed to several disallowances and tax deductions at source.

During two separate pre-budget meetings held at the National Board of Revenue headquarters in Agargaon, leaders from the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and the Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) urged the revenue authority to establish a favourable tax environment aimed at increasing foreign direct investment.

After the meeting, FICCI President Zaved Akhtar told The Business Standard, "One of the primary reasons for the low foreign direct investment in Bangladesh is the significantly high effective tax rate, which can reach up to 45% mainly due to multiple disallowances and excessive tax deductions at source."

An effective tax rate is calculated by taking the actual income tax expense and dividing it by the company's actual net income.

"Bangladesh's FDI stands at a mere 0.3% of GDP, a figure even lower than that of Pakistan. Ideally, our FDI stock should be at least 5% of GDP," Zaved Akhtar said.

Citing a recent study by FICCI, Zaved Akhtar, who also serves as the chief executive officer of Unilever Bangladesh, said, "According to the study, if Bangladesh lowers its tax rate by 33% from the current level within 2031, the likelihood of FDI inflow would increase approximately 16 times by 2041, subsequently leading to a revenue surge of 6.6 times by that period.

"However, if Bangladesh were to raise the tax rate by the same percentage, FDI would only increase by 2.5 times and revenue would merely double."

At the NBR meeting, MCCI President Kamran T Rahman said, "The corporate tax rate was lowered by 2.5% in the previous fiscal year under specific conditions. However, given the current circumstances, no one is actually benefiting from this tax cut.

"The effective tax rate in Bangladesh is exceedingly high which is limiting businesses to capitalise on the reduced tax rate. In reality, the corporate tax rate for public limited companies is not 20%, as it is now reaching up to 50%."

The MCCI president said the requirement for Proof of Submission of Returns is impeding the country's efforts to improve the ease of doing business and diminishing business capacity. He proposed limiting the scope of this requirement, citing it as "non-realistic".

The NBR has mandated the submission of PSR for 43 services, accompanied by significant financial penalties for individuals or entities failing to verify the PSR as required.

During the meeting, the MCCI presented 107 proposals concerning tax, VAT, and customs. These included recommendations for simplifying the tax rebate system and revoking the requirement to consider previous assets as part of the sixth year's assets, citing the challenge of preserving documents spanning six years or more.

During a presentation at the meeting, FICCI Advisor Snehasish Barua pointed out that although the corporate tax rate in Bangladesh has been reduced in recent years, a concurrent increase in inadmissible expenses has resulted in a higher effective tax rate. This contrasts with other developing countries, where the effective tax rate is decreasing.

The FICCI proposed to gradually introduce a uniform VAT rate instead of multiple VAT rates.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem presided over the meetings while other senior NBR officials attended.

The NBR chairman said as part of the LDC graduation process, many benefits given by the NBR will have to be eliminated.

"You [businesses] must ready yourselves for this. The prevailing trend in the industry is to seek support without preparing to establish their own foothold. It is time to confront this challenge," he said.

The NBR chairman acknowledged, "Many of the grievances voiced by businesses are valid," and went on to say, "It is unrealistic to address these issues swiftly."

He emphasised the importance of digitisation and expressed the need for assistance from stakeholders.