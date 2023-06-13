Democratic Budget Movement for higher taxes on top rich individuals

The Democratic Budget Movement (DBM) has called for imposing higher taxes on the top rich individuals who possess 35% of the country's wealth, saying this measure is expected to enhance the government's revenue collection.

As a strategy to increase revenue, DBM General Secretary Monowar Mostafa made the proposal during a discussion titled "National Budget 2023-24: In Search of Relief" at the Cirdap auditorium in the capital on Tuesday.

In addition to this, he called on the government to make more efforts to prevent tax evasion. He thinks that it will be possible to reduce the burden on common people with this strategy.

Monowar Mostafa has identified eight reasons for the current crisis. These include record inflation, rising fuel and electricity prices, a reserve crunch, rising production, supply, and transport costs, declining revenue, increased pressure on interest payments, declining employment, and cost-cutting for the low- and middle-income groups.

In this context, six specific proposals have been made to the government. The proposals include increasing the social safety net, providing incentives (particularly for farmers and small and medium enterprises), reducing taxes, boosting employment in both the public and private sectors, and promoting discipline in the financial sector.

Besides, it has been proposed to cancel the tax benefits in the export-oriented industries, which have been favoured for a long time.

Meanwhile, the provision of a minimum tax of Tk2,000 to get 44 types of citizen services was criticised in the meeting. Speakers there said that this minimum tax is discriminatory and immoral.

Professor MM Akash of economics at Dhaka University said that this budget has been presented ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections. Additionally, the government is currently in the middle of tensions in international politics.

He added that to overcome international dependence, changes need to be made in the country's geopolitical landscape.

"Where there is corruption in the system, there is no need to give subsidies. But money has to be collected for fertiliser, fuel, and food products. Instead of increasing indirect taxes, you (the government) will have to collect money from money launderers," said Professor Akash.

He said that now the government is giving a 2.5% incentive against remittances coming through the banking channel.

"But the rich individuals in our country are taking advantage of this situation. They engage in money laundering by sending funds abroad and then bringing them back as remittances, which ultimately benefits them. As a result, this process has fallen into a vicious cycle," he added.