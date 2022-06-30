Ctg customs earns record revenue of Tk59,256cr

Chattogram Customs House has earned Tk59,256 crore in revenue in the FY2021-2022, an amount equivalent to the cost of two Padma Bridges, against the target of Tk64,075 crore.

The revenue growth was nearly 15% compared to the previous fiscal year.

The customs house authorities informed that the revenue collection for the FY2020-2021 was Tk51,576 crore.

The authorities said that the outstanding amount of revenue for the outgoing fiscal year is Tk3,884 crore. If this amount could be realised, the revenue could have become Tk63,140 crore with a growth rate of 22.42%.

Of the total outstanding amount, Petrobangla has a pending amount of Tk3,699 crore, Padma Oil Company Tk116.73 crore, Meghna Petroleum Tk28.40 crore, Standard Asiatic Oil Tk57 lakh, Summit LNG Tk5.11 crore, Accelerate Energy Tk13 lakh and Bangladesh Police Tk34.21 crore.