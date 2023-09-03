Chattogram custom to host e-auction of products worth Tk20.60 crore

TBS Report
03 September, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 06:22 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Chittagong Custom House is set to conduct an e-auction on 5 September, featuring products valued at Tk20.60 crore.

This auction marks the first e-auction this year following the last one held in September last year.

The range of products to be offered at this auction is diverse, including items such as LPG empty cylinders, elastic bands, corrugated plastic sheets, glass beads, Tianshi lipid metabolic tea, cell rejuvenation capsules, grape extract capsules, fabrics, top hangers, plastic hangers, cotton draw cords, cotton, shoes, gum tape, ready-made men's polo shirts with embroidery, stone tiles, brand-new capital machinery, plastic blocks, men's polar jackets, T-shirts, and more.

Nahidunnabi, the Deputy Commissioner of the Auction Branch at Chittagong Custom House, mentioned that general auctions are a monthly occurrence at Chittagong Customs, with six manual auctions conducted this year. This e-auction on 5 September represents the beginning of the 2023 auction cycle.

The introduction of online auctions by Chittagong Customs Authority took place in October 2020 followed by the second one on 20 January 2021, third one on 4 November 2021, fourth one on 13 June 2022, and the last one on 25 September 2022.

Goods imported from various countries sometimes remain unclaimed at the port for various reasons, including issues like smuggling, forgery, discrepancies in import declarations, and customs evasion.

According to regulations, a notice is issued for the release of these goods within 30 days. If the goods are not claimed during this period, the customs house authorities proceed to auction them off.

