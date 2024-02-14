Businesses may suffer if strict measures taken against money laundering: NBR chairman

NBR

TBS Report
14 February, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 08:23 pm

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem at a pre-budget meeting with stakeholders at the board&#039;s HQ in Agargaon of the capital on 14 February 2024. Photo: TBS/ Reyad Hossain
NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem at a pre-budget meeting with stakeholders at the board's HQ in Agargaon of the capital on 14 February 2024. Photo: TBS/ Reyad Hossain

If the government takes stringent measures to prevent money laundering, it may have an impact on businesses, NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said today (14 February).

"Implementing stricter measures to address money laundering may have adverse effects on businesses. Investments could decline, and these measures may create barriers [to smooth operation of businesses]," said the NBR chairman at a pre-budget meeting at the board's headquarters in the capital's Agargaon.

At the meeting, the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) put forth several recommendations, including suggestions for tax exemptions aimed at safeguarding local industries and facilitating ease of doing business.

"When engaging in well-intentioned actions, vicious hindrances often arise, causing disruptions that overshadow positive efforts."

Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of NBR

"We aspire for the development of industry and business. However, when engaging in well-intentioned actions, vicious hindrances often arise, causing disruptions that overshadow positive efforts. Consequently, sustaining meaningful support becomes challenging in the long run," NBR Chairman Muneem said.

He also mentioned that there is a tendency in a certain group to exploit the advantages provided to the manufacturing industry.

Agro processing sector getting additional support to boost exports: NBR chairman

"It can be considered how tax reduction can lead to business expansion, increased convenience, and greater economic activity. Additionally, various aspects such as revenue collection, prevention of tax evasion, and combating money laundering must be taken into account," he added.

He also emphasised that the NBR must address concerns related to safeguarding the local market and protecting the environment.

