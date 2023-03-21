Tax support will not be possible after 2026: NBR chairman to businessmen

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem has said that it will not be possible to continue tax support after 2026 to local industries and others that enjoy the benefits.

In a pre-budget discussion meeting held at Rajaswa Bhawan in Agargaon of the capital on Tuesday, the representatives of local motorcycle manufacturers asked for tax support in the upcoming budget.

In reply, he said, "Tax support will be gradually reduced. So build capacity. After 2026, it will not be possible to support the motorcycle industry."

He added that there is pressure from local and international parties to increase the tax-GDP ratio (revenue contribution to GDP).

At the meeting, when the Aviation Operators Association of Bangladesh asked for a tax exemption, the NBR chairman said the aviation industry has been given continuous support but aviation companies have been suddenly closed due to liabilities in various places.

In this discussion, raw material importers from various sectors have complained that the customs overvalue assessment compared to the import price (transaction value) and asked the NBR to resolve it.

Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association, Bangladesh Motor Parts and Tire Tube Merchants Association, Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association, Bangladesh Automobile Assemblers and Manufacturers Association and some other organisations presented their proposals at the meeting.