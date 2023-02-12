Big companies should not swallow businesses of smaller ones: NBR chairman

NBR

TBS Report
12 February, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 01:36 pm

Big companies should not swallow businesses of smaller ones: NBR chairman

TBS Report
12 February, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 01:36 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem on Sunday opined against the investment of big companies in the sectors which are dominated by small and medium-sized enterprises.

"Large companies shouldn't engage in small businesses like making puffed rice, flattened rice, or ground spices. They can aim to manufacture things like buses or helicopters. Small ventures should be left for SMEs," he said during a pre-budget discussion with members of the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) at the NBR Building in Dhaka's Agargaon on Sunday.

Suggesting the necessity of a clear direction that will specify the goods a company is allowed to produce, he noted that the commerce ministry has been informed in this regard.

"Although at present, Company Act, 1994, reserves the right of an investor taking up any venture in the country, the law can be amended if required," he added. 

Responding to the criticism of imposing VAT on meditation services, the NBR chairman said, "VAT on meditation should be increased further as the luxury service is enjoyed by the riches only. Poor people in the country do not require meditation."

Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) President Refayet Ullah Mirdha and General Secretary Abul Kashem also spoke at the discussion attended by senior NBR officials.

