Benapole Custom House revenue collection target set at Tk6,705cr for FY25

The National Board of Revenue has set a revenue collection target of Tk6,705 crore for Benapole Custom House for the financial year 2024-25.

Meanwhile, Benapole Custom House collected Tk216 crore more than the target set in the financial year 2023-24.

Benapole Customs Joint Commissioner Safayet Hossain said, "The revenue collection target in the financial year 2023-24 was Tk5,948 crore and we collected Tk6,164.59 crore.

"At Benapole Custom House, all operations are conducted with transparency. I hope we will be able to meet the target this year as well."

Benapole C&F Agents Association International Affairs Secretary Sultan Mahmud Bipul said, "Despite the global recession and rising dollar prices, revenue collection at Benapole Customs increased last fiscal year.

"If trade is good this year too, the revenue collection target will be met."