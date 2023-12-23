AWR Developments receives highest taxpayer award

AWR Developments (bd) Ltd has received the highest taxpayer award from National Board of Revenue (NBR) for the tax year 2022-23.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem handed over the award to AWR Developments CEO on 20 December, reads a press release.

AWR secured 3rd position as a highest taxpayer under the real estate category.

NBR also presented Tax Cards to Showkat Hossain, CEO of AWR Developments (BD) Limited.

AWR Developments (bd) Ltd is a business portfolio of IPE business and the company is engaged in the construction engineering industry working in Bangladesh and around the globe.

It commenced its journey in 2007 and announced its genesis in Real Estate sector within two years.