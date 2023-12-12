42 individuals awarded as top taxpayers in Ctg

TBS Report
12 December, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 06:12 pm

Dr Shirin Akhtar, vice-chancellor of Chattogram University, and others at an award ceremony for top taxpayers in Chattogram at the Bangabandhu Conference Hall in the World Trade Centre on 12 December 2023. Photo: Courtesy
Dr Shirin Akhtar, vice-chancellor of Chattogram University, and others at an award ceremony for top taxpayers in Chattogram at the Bangabandhu Conference Hall in the World Trade Centre on 12 December 2023. Photo: Courtesy

The Chattogram Tax Department has recognised 42 individuals in four categories for their exceptional contributions as top taxpayers for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Across Chattogram Tax Division 1, 2, 3, and 4, the Chattogram City Corporation, Chattogram district, Khagrachari, Rangamati, Bandarban, and Cox's Bazar, seven individuals from each region were honoured for their outstanding tax contributions.

The official award ceremony was organised on  Tuesday (12 December) at the Bangabandhu Conference Hall in the World Trade Centre, Chattogram.

Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The top taxpayers were recognised across various categories, including long-term income taxpayers (12 individuals), highest taxpayers (18 individuals), highest female taxpayers (6 individuals), and young male taxpayers below the age of 40 (6 individuals). Each awardee received a certificate, a crest, and an ID card as tokens of appreciation.

In the Chattogram City Corporation unit, the following individuals were honoured as top taxpayers – Tazul Kanti, Abu Mohammad Ziauddin Khan, Alihussain Akberali, Aameir Alihussain, Mohammed Nader Khan, Bilkis Ali Hossain, and Mohammed Akther Parvez.

In the Chattogram district, the top taxpayers recognised were Gopal Chandra Paul, Sona Mia Saudagar, Md Abu Sufian Mia, Md. Yaqub Ali, Omar Faruk Siddique, Fahima Yasmin, and Md Ayas Uddin.

Addressing the audience, chief guest at the event Dr Shirin Akhtar, vice-chancellor of Chattogram University, underscored the significance of organising annual tax fairs. She expressed optimism that such initiatives would enhance awareness about the importance of tax payment, even at the grassroots level, contributing to the country's development.

Amir Alihussain, managing director of BSRM, shared insights into the cultural aspects of tax payment within families.

Mohammad Akhtar Parvez, managing director of PHP Auto Mobiles, expressed immense pleasure at being selected as the Best Performer.

Those honoured at the ceremony expressed their aspiration for top taxpayers to be granted the status of CIPI (Commercially Important Person), aiming to further instil a culture of tax payment and contribute to the nation's financial growth.

The event was presided over by Commissioner of Tax Zone-1, Md Shahadat Hossain Shikdar. Special guests included Suresh Chandra Biswas, director general of Customs, Excise & VAT Training Academy; Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry; and Omar Hazzaz, president of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

