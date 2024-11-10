10.50 lakh complete registration for online tax payment so far: NBR

Some 10.50 lakh taxpayers have completed registration for online income tax return filing using the e-return option of www.etaxnbr.gov.bd portal.

The number of online income tax return filings has crossed 2,50,000, the National Board of Revenue said today (10 November).

Online return filing system has opened for taxpayers and individual taxpayers can easily and quickly prepare and file their returns online using the National Board of Revenue website www.etaxnbr.gov.bd.

From this system, taxpayers can pay taxes through internet banking, card payment (debit/credit card) and mobile banking and get the facility of downloading and printing copies of filed returns, receipts, income tax certificates, TIN certificates. Besides, you can download and print the e-Return filed for the previous year.

Besides, taxpayers can report any problem related to e-Return through e-mail from the eTax Service option of www.etaxnbr.gov.bd which is being resolved at the earliest.

Also a video tutorial on online return filing is available on National Board of Revenue webpage (www.nbr.gov.bd), YouTube channel www.youtube.com/@nbr.bangladesh and Facebook page www.facebook.com/nbr.bangladesh.

The National Board of Revenue has set up a call center to assist taxpayers with any issues related to e-Return. Taxpayers are getting instant telephonic solution to e-Return queries by calling the call center on 09643 71 71 71 during office hours.

Already, training of 02 IT skilled representatives from all Ministries/Departments has been successfully completed to provide overall support to the employees working in all the Ministries/Departments in online income tax return filing process.

Also, under the initiative of the National Board of Revenue, training has been organised and is continuing for about 1600 representatives of all scheduled banks, all mobile telecom service providers and some multinational companies.

From 08:00 am to 10:00 pm from BACS and iBAS++ scheme under the SPFMS program implemented by the Ministry of Finance in view of the obligation to file income tax returns online for all government employees under the jurisdiction of income tax circles located in Dhaka North, Dhaka South, Gazipur and Narayanganj City Corporation. A-invoice matters related to returns required An A-Challan Help Desk has been set up to provide emergency services.

Also, any individual or organization fills the prescribed form online by clicking on the scroll of the National Board of Revenue website www.nbr.gov.bd and www.etaxnbr.gov.bd to participate in the online e-return filing training workshop with the National Board of Revenue. You can apply.

In view of the said application, the date and time of training will be informed from the National Board of Revenue.

National Board of Revenue invited all taxpayers to file returns online for smooth return filing and hassle free service.

