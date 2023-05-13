TCB to start serving 1 crore families from Sunday

The state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will start selling daily essentials at subsidised rates to 1 crore low-income families nationwide from tomorrow (Sunday, 14 May, 2023).

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi is expected to inaugurate the programme at 10am in the capital's Badda area, said TCB spokesman Humayun Kabir on Saturday.

The location and timing of the TCB trucks will be informed to the family card holders the day before distribution, he added.