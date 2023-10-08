TCB to start selling onion at Tk35 per kg from tomorrow

The government has decided to sell onion at Tk35 per kilogram from tomorrow among the family card holders of the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) in the Dhaka metropolitan area.

According to a press release of the TCB, the corporation will start selling onion among its family card holders in Dhaka metropolitan area in phases based on the experiences of the last few years and also considering the lean season of this essential item.

But, such operation will continue subject to the arrival of imported consignments of onion while a consumer can buy a maximum 2 kgs of onion at a time.

The release said out of the one crore TCB family card holders across the country, the family card holders in the Dhaka metropolitan area would be able to buy a maximum of 2 kgs of onion per month at a subsidised rate.

Talking to BSS, information officer of TCB Md Humayun Kabir said that such selling operations of onion would be expanded gradually to other parts of the country beyond the Dhaka metropolitan area subject to the availability of imported onion.

The TCB card holders usually can buy sugar, soybean oil and lentil while in some cases rice was also sold to them in some months.