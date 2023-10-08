TCB to start selling onion at Tk35 per kg from tomorrow

Markets

BSS
08 October, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 06:55 pm

Related News

TCB to start selling onion at Tk35 per kg from tomorrow

Such selling operations of onion would be expanded gradually to other parts of the country subject to the availability of imported onion, TCB says

BSS
08 October, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 06:55 pm
Picture: Mumit M/TBS
Picture: Mumit M/TBS

The government has decided to sell onion at Tk35 per kilogram from tomorrow among the family card holders of the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) in the Dhaka metropolitan area.

According to a press release of the TCB, the corporation will start selling onion among its family card holders in Dhaka metropolitan area in phases based on the experiences of the last few years and also considering the lean season of this essential item.

But, such operation will continue subject to the arrival of imported consignments of onion while a consumer can buy a maximum 2 kgs of onion at a time.

The release said out of the one crore TCB family card holders across the country, the family card holders in the Dhaka metropolitan area would be able to buy a maximum of 2 kgs of onion per month at a subsidised rate.

Talking to BSS, information officer of TCB Md Humayun Kabir said that such selling operations of onion would be expanded gradually to other parts of the country beyond the Dhaka metropolitan area subject to the availability of imported onion.

The TCB card holders usually can buy sugar, soybean oil and lentil while in some cases rice was also sold to them in some months. 

Top News

Onion / TCB / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

1h | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

11h | Panorama
The median delay of ambulances is 85 minutes. But when calculating the time delay only for the daytime, the median is 102 minutes. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amidst all this development, how about a lane for ambulances?

11h | Panorama
These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

51m | TBS Economy
The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

8h | TBS Career
As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

1d | TBS World
Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

1d | TBS Stories