TCB is buying 1.25 crore litres of soybean oil for 1 crore family cardholders

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 02:24 pm

File photo. Urban areas are already emerging as the new poverty frontier. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File photo. Urban areas are already emerging as the new poverty frontier. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement has approved Bangladesh Trading Corporation of Bangladesh's (TCB) proposal of purchasing 1.25 crore litres of soybean oil and 5 thousand tonnes of lentils to supply one crore family cardholders across the country at low cost.

The corporation under the Ministry of Commerce will buy these products worth more than Tk260 crore from various private sector companies through direct purchase method.

After the meeting held under the chairmanship of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday (17 August), Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division Md Abdul Barik told reporters that the committee has approved the proposal to buy 40 lakh litres of soybean oil from Superoil Refinery Limited at Tk59.58 crore at Tk173.95 per litre per lot.

In another lot, the proposal to buy 85 lakh litres of soybean oil at a cost of Tk145.35 crore at Tk171 per liter has been approved.

Shun Shing Edible Oil Limited (SSEOL) will supply 20 lakh tonnes of soybean, Bashundhara Multifood Limited will supply 35 lakh litres of soybean oil and the remaining 30 lakh litres will be provided by Sinha Edible Oil Ltd.

Besides, TCB will buy 5 thousand tonnes of lentils from several companies at the rate of Tk111 per kg. It will cost Tk55.50 crore.

Besides, the committee approved the proposal to purchase 1.2 lakh tonnes of urea fertiliser from Qatar and Saudi Arabia on G2G basis and from Karnafuli Fertiliser Company.

