Super shops to get show cause notice for selling green chilli at higher price

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) will send show cause notices to super shops, including Meena Bazar, for selling green chillies at a higher price.

During a meeting of the DNCRP, its Director General AHM Shafiquzzaman said prices set at super shops affect the kitchen markets as well.

Amid the volatile green chilli market situation, super shops sold green chilli at a higher price for excess profit, he said.

"The super shops will be given a show cause notice soon. If they fail to provide a satisfactory response within three days, further action will be taken against them," the director general added.

Among all super shops, Meena Bazar sold green chilli at more than Tk700 per kg after Eid, according to DNCRP sources.

All other super shops set the price of green chilli below Tk500 per kg. Meanwhile, the agricultural commodity was sold at Tk450 in the wholesale market.