Spice market won't stabilise unless imports normalise: Consumer rights body

Markets

TBS Report
23 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 10:32 pm

Related News

Spice market won't stabilise unless imports normalise: Consumer rights body

The price of cumin rose from Tk300 to Tk600, local ginger from Tk100 to Tk170, and garlic from Tk60 to Tk140 per kg

TBS Report
23 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 10:32 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

The country's spice market, which has a sizeable import dependence, will not stabilise with only local products until imports of ginger, garlic, turmeric and dry chillies are normalised, according to the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP).

Prices of ginger and garlic were expected to rise by 25% due to the strong US dollar, but these products are being sold at much higher prices, said AHM Safiquzzaman, director general of the DNCRP, at a view-exchange meeting with traders at the directorate on Monday.

"There is instability in this market. Last year, the price of the local variety of ginger was Tk80-120 per kg, which is now selling at Tk150-200. Imported ginger is selling at Tk120-300. Local garlic, which used to cost Tk40-70, is now selling at Tk100-150 per kg," he said, adding that the prices will be higher than expected without regular imports.

According to businessmen, imports of spices have declined mainly due to two reasons – a strong dollar and a 100% LC margin. But there will be no shortage of products in Ramadan if LC openings can be normalised now.

Prices of some spice products have already doubled in the market. The price of cumin has increased from Tk300-400 per kg to Tk600 and Turkish cumin nearly went out of stock, with whatever remains costing Tk700-750 a kg.

Addressing the meeting, Haji Majed, an importer of agricultural products and vice president of Shyambazar Krishi Panya Arat Banik Samity in Old Dhaka, said prices of spice products have been on the rise for the last 15 days due to a lack of imports. A month ago, no letter of credit (LC) was opened with India and China. 

"After the opening of LCs, it takes at least one and a half months for the goods to arrive from China. In addition, traders have to open LCs with a 100% margin. It would have been a big relief if importers could get a 20-30% concession here. Imports would increase," he said.

Mahmudul Hasan, deputy head of the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, said the import duty on ginger and garlic is low and may not affect the price much. However, duty on dry chillies is high in order to protect local producers. 

"Although there is no possibility of an increase in the prices of ginger and garlic in the international market, prices may increase by around 30% this year due to the increase in the rate of the dollar," he said.

Besides, around 20% of ginger and garlic are imported while the remaining 80% come from local production, Mahmudul Hasan added.

At the meeting, DNCRP DG AHM Safiquzzaman said that middlemen in the spice market should refrain from making extra profit, which will bring some relief to consumers. 

Besides, concerted oversight in the commodity market is needed to reduce volatility during Ramadan, he said, adding that the issues discussed at the meeting will be presented in the form of a recommendation to the Ministry of Commerce.

Amin Helali said, vice president of the FBCCI, the country's apex trade organisation, said there is a problem with the supply system of products in the international market and a dollar shortage in the country. "The supply of essential products to the market has to be ensured by reducing the LC margin for traders," he said.

Top News

Spice Market / Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) / Spice import

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Head Gear: A paradise for fashion enthusiasts

13h | Brands
Photo: Collected

iPad Pro M2: Overkill, even for professionals

13h | Brands
There’s no question that the world is in the throes of many interlocking crises. The question is whether that amounts to something qualitatively new. Photo: Bloomberg

So we’re in a polycrisis. Is that even a thing?

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Sulekha Ink: A brand that traces its history back to a revolution

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

4h | TBS Stories
Players who scored the highest runs in an innings in test cricket

Players who scored the highest runs in an innings in test cricket

2h | TBS SPORTS
High import duties on raw materials cripple paper cup industry

High import duties on raw materials cripple paper cup industry

3h | TBS Stories
A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port